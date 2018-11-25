Police chase ends with motorist slamming into fire hydrant

HOUSTON - A damaged fire hydrant has been spewing an enormous amount of water after a police chase in southwest Houston.

The chase started around 1 a.m. Sunday when police spotted a stolen car on Hillcroft Street near South Main Street, according to Houston police.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but police said the driver took off east on the service road at South Main.

The chase didn't last long; the driver skidded off the road and slammed into the fire hydrant.

The driver was treated by the fire department for minor injuries and then was arrested.

