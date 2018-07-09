Police chase ends when driver runs out of gas in field in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas - A police chase that began in Houston Monday ended when a driver ran out of gas in Crosby, police said.

According to police, officers tried to stop the driver of an Oldsmobile that had Ford license plates on it along Homestead Road around 2:15 a.m., but the driver sped away.

Investigators said Houston police chased the driver to Crosby where officers used spike strips to slow the car down. The chase ended in a corn field on Ramsey and Louis, after the driver got stuck in the mud and ran out of gas, police said.

The driver, who police said had a parole warrant, was taken into custody after he tried to run into a sod field.

