Police chase ends in crash near Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON - A police chase Tuesday ended with a crash near the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

The crash was reported about 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Almeda Road.

Houston police said the driver refused to exit the vehicle after the crash.

Video from Sky2 showed officers surrounding the vehicle before they are seen putting the driver on the ground and into handcuffs. Officers were then seen having to carry the man to a police vehicle.

Both the driver and an officer appeared to have been injured.

It was not immediately clear why police were chasing the vehicle or how serious the injuries were.

