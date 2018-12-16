Police chase ends in crash, car rams into fire hydrant

HOUSTON - Houston police were on a high-speed chase with a dark colored car that ended in a crash.

Police said around 3:45 a.m. officers tried to stop a driver in what they believe was a stolen car.

The chase began when the driver refused to stop. It didn't stop until the driver who was being pursued crashed into a fire hydrant on Pinemont Drive near Rosslyn Road in northwest Houston, police said.

Five people were in the car, and all were detained, according to police.

The driver faces charges of evading police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

