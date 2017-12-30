Chase ends with a crash on North Loop

HOUSTON - An innocent driver's car ended up on its side after a police chase Saturday morning, Houston police said.

The chase started after police attempted to pull over a driver headed eastbound on I-610 for speeding, police said. The vehicle took off and exited the freeway at Shepherd and ran a red light.

The police officer involved in the chase also ran the red light, hitting a vehicle who had the green light, police said.

The suspect got away, police said.

