Police car chase ends in 2 arrests. 1 person still at large

A brief car chase by Houston police ended with two arrests with one person still on the loose. Houston police said the chase with a white car started after an early morning attempted traffic stop on Fondren Meadow Dr. just after midnight.

HOUSTON - A brief car chase by Houston police ended early Saturday with two arrests with one person still on the loose.

Houston police said the car chase started after an attempted traffic stop on Fondren Meadow Drive just after midnight.

Police said the white car then sped off a short distance until it stopped at the intersection of Fondren Meadow and West Airport Boulevard where three people, wearing all black clothing, jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

Officers nabbed two of the suspects who fled and found handguns and narcotics on them, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.