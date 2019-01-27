Police called after little boy gets stuck in toy

FORT LEE, NJ - A 20-month-old boy got stuck in a square-shaped toy designed to hold different shaped blocks, not a child's body.

Police in New Jersey were called to the home of little Luca Choe, when the child got wedged inside the small box for blocks.

"It was a priceless expression on his face, He looked a little bit embarrassed about the situation," said Sgt. Rick Hernandez of the Fort Lee Police Department.

The police officer, with permission from the mother, was able to break the toy and free the toddler.

The child when freed, hugged his new hero.

