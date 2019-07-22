Police called on kid selling 'ice cold root beer'

The Brigham City Police Department posted this picture to its Facebook page.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah - Three people in Brigham City, Utah called the police on an 11-year-old boy who was advertising “ICE COLD BEER” outside of a soda stand.

Turns out, Seth Parker wasn’t selling alcohol, he was selling IBC root beer.

This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer ... ROOT... Posted by Brigham City Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The responding officers were impressed with his salesmanship, and decided to pose for a group photo with Parker holding his sign.

The Brigham City Police Department posted the pictures to its Facebook page. If you look closely, you can see the word “root” written in tiny, green print above the word “beer.”

Seth’s mom says it took time for some people to appreciate the joke, but now they love seeing all the laughs it’s getting online.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.