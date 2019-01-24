Police arrest man in connection with homicide in south Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in south Houston.

Jalin Damone Charles, 18, is charged with murder in the Friday shooting death of Charles Robinson.

Robinson's body was found lying on the side of the road Friday in the 6600 block of Scott Street.

Police responded to a report of a shooting when they found Robinson dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A mugshot of Charles was released by police and on they found him Wednesday at a business in the 2100 block of North Main Street in north Houston.

