Police: 11 people killed in shooting at Virginia Beach municipal center; suspect is dead

CNN Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Eleven people were killed in a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center Friday. The shooter is dead.

Police said they believed the shooter was acting alone.

Sentara Healthcare tweeted that five patients were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police.

A police spokesman told The Virginian-Pilot that the shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is adjacent to City Hall. The building houses the city's public works, public utilities and planning departments, according to City Councilwoman Barbara Henley, who arrived at City Hall building about 4 p.m. Friday when she saw a crowd of people standing outside.

"Somebody told me there had been a shooting and they were told to leave. Afterward, I heard a loud male voice say, `Get down!' so I did," Henley told The Associated Press.

"When the person said to get down, then everybody dispersed pretty quickly," she said.

"I'm just sick," she said. "All these people that I work with all the time. They are such really fine people, and I just hope they're all safe."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.