Pokébar pop-up will return in January bringing real-life Pokémon Go to Houston

HOUSTON - If you thought Pokémon Go was only restricted to your phone screen, think again.

A PokéBar pop-up event will be in Houston on Oct. 5 and 6, and will allow fans to play a real-life version of the game, according to a news release from organizers.

PokéBar will then return on Jan. 11-12, 2020.

The pop-up bar is also taking place in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver and Cleveland, as well as five European cities. Fans will be divided into seven regions to play real-life Pokémon Go. Within the two-hour sessions, players will hunt, battle and catch. The ultimate winner will compete in all regions.

There will also be Pokémon-themed burgers and cocktails and music.

Photo Courtesy of The PokeBar: New York

Tickets to the event will include a Pokémon burger and a themed drink. Prizes will be given to people with the best costume, as well as winners of Pokémon trivia and division winners of each session.

Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to sign up for presale tickets, visit the event's website.

