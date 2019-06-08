Pocket change: Nearly $4 million Galveston house for sale

A nearly $4 million home could be yours in Galveston. It boasts 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths.

GALVESTON, Texas - It's an architectural marvel.

The home at 1609 Seaside Drive in Galveston is reminiscent of the 1800s Victorian era, but comes with nearly every modern amenity you could think of. It's also priced at nearly $4 million.

The seven bed, seven and a half bath house sits in the Beachtown community of Galveston, off of East Beach Drive. It features an exercise room with an infrared sauna, elevator, custom 100-year-old French Oak, wide plank floors and more, according to its listing on HAR.com. Its realtor is Jason Keeling.

The 5,207-square-foot building with high-lofted ceilings and views from balconies we can only dream of will cost you $399,999.

