Playground in northwest Harris County intentionally set on fire, officials say

HOUSTON - Loud sounds of explosions rattled nearby neighbors after a playground in northwest Harris County was intentionally set on fire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Logan Briar and Fox Bluff drives.

A witness captured cellphone video of the fire.

According to the Harris County fire marshal, the fire is believed to have been intentionally set. Two juveniles were being questioned at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.