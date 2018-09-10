Plates, trays thrown during brawl in restaurant

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A video showing a brawl inside a popular Mexican food chain is going viral.

The video, posted by Facebook user Mikayla Hartfield, shows a woman at the counter wearing a camouflage outfit, having a very heated exchange with employees behind the counter.

Soon, plates and trays are thrown and the tension escalates at the Chacho's restaurant in San Antonio.

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. Offensive language is used.

According to ksat.com, Hartfield said that by the time police arrived, the employees and the woman captured on video in the melee had left.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.