Plano teen accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Frisco mall

Matin Azizi-Yarand is seen in this mugshot released by the FBI on May 2, 2018.

PLANO, Texas - A Plano teen was arrested after he hatched an ISIS-inspired plan to carry out a mass shooting at a mall in Frisco, authorities announced Wednesday.

Matin Azizi-Yarand, 17, was charged with criminal solicitation of capital murder and making a terroristic threat, according to a report by KXAS-TV. His bond was set at $3 million.

Investigators said Azizi-Yarand began chatting online with a FBI source in December and told the agent how he wanted to attack the Stonebriar Centre in mid-May. The teen also talked about reading magazines published by the Islamic State for guides on how to carry out the attack and make bombs, investigators said.

Investigators said Azizi-Yarand also told the agent about how he planned to travel to Pakistan and cross into Afghanistan to join ISIS.

The teen also said he planned to carry out a shooting at a Hindu temple and make an easy getaway because of slow police response times, investigators said.

If convicted, Azizi-Yarand faces up to life in prison.

