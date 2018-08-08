Plan aims to crack down on prostitution along 'Bissonnet Track'

HOUSTON - Officials announced a plan Wednesday that is aimed at stopping prostitution in the Westwood neighborhood of southwest Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said an injunction was filed against 86 people who have been arrested in connection with prostitution and human trafficking crimes along the “Bissonnet Track.”

"This area is listed as Houston's red light district on international websites," Turner said.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said 25 percent of crimes in the area during the past two years are related to prostitution.

“We need to deal not just with the supply, but also the demand,” Acevedo said.

The chief said at least four of the 86 people targeted with injunctions have been arrested several times and released on bond.

Councilman Mike Laster, who represents the area, said he hopes this program sends a strong message.

“This part of Houston is no longer open for this type of business,” Laster said.

Turner said that assistance programs are available for people who want to get out of the prostitution business.

