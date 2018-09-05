Pizza with mustard instead of tomato sauce is a thing

HOUSTON - Mustard pizza is causing a social media frenzy after a New York restaurant started started serving it up.

Lions Tigers and Squares, a Detroit-style pizzeria, began making mustard pizza, topping it with corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese.

The unique pizza was featured on Twitter by FOOD INSIDER, and this newfangled pizza drew so much attention it became part of Twitter Moments, which features popular tweets.

Food Insider displayed how the concoction comes together in a video.

This pizza has mustard for sauce 😋 pic.twitter.com/OXjfkBdXzo — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 5, 2018

Twitter followers had no qualms about responding.

Some referred to the treat as German-style.

