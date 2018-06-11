Pitcher consoles friend after strikeout sends HS team to state tourney

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. - Sometimes sports is more than just winning and losing, and sometimes you see things on the field that are enlightening.

WATCH: Pitcher consoles friend after strikeout in playoff game

Take a pair of Minnesota teens playing in a high-stakes high school baseball game as an example.

When Mounds View High School faced Totino-Grace High School in a sectional final, it meant that the winner of the game went to the state tournament.

Ty Koehn is a pitcher for Mounds View and Jack Kokan plays for Totino-Grace.

Koehn and Kokan are longtime friends who played little league baseball together.

The Twitter video posted by Jim Moberg (@b757fo_jim) shows a moment in their friendship that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

After striking out Kokan for the final out of the game, sealing the win for Mounds View, Koehn bypassed his own catcher and teammates to take a moment to console his longtime friend at the plate. The Mounds View players celebrated on the field while Koehn played his role as a friend.

After an embrace at home plate, Koehn joined his team to celebrate the victory.

