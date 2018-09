HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A pipe flew through a woman's windshield Wednesday, narrowly missing her.

Authorities said the incident happened while she was driving on the North Freeway near FM 1960.

Authorities said a driver hit the pipe and saw it fly into the vehicle behind him. The pipe missed the driver and authorities said she's going to be OK.

