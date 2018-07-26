Pipe bomb confiscated, 2 people arrested in west Houston traffic stop, officials say

HOUSTON - A pipe bomb was confiscated and two people were arrested after a routine traffic stop Wednesday, according to the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5.
Officials said William Owens, 35, and Morgan Hesser, 36, were pulled over around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway in west Houston.
Deputies found crystal meth, marijuana and an illegal firearm inside the vehicle, officials said. A crude, homemade, copper pipe bomb was found inside Owens' bag, according to the Constable's Office.
The Houston Police Department's Bomb Squad arrived and took custody of the device, which appeared to be packed with gunpowder, officials said.
Owens was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance, which are both felony charges, officials said. Hesser was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, which are also felony charges.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.