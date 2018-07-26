Pipe bomb confiscated, 2 people arrested in west Houston traffic stop, officials say

HOUSTON - A pipe bomb was confiscated and two people were arrested after a routine traffic stop Wednesday, according to the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5.

Officials said William Owens, 35, and Morgan Hesser, 36, were pulled over around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway in west Houston.

Deputies found crystal meth, marijuana and an illegal firearm inside the vehicle, officials said. A crude, homemade, copper pipe bomb was found inside Owens' bag, according to the Constable's Office.

Harris County Constable's Office Pct. 5

The Houston Police Department's Bomb Squad arrived and took custody of the device, which appeared to be packed with gunpowder, officials said.

Owens was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance, which are both felony charges, officials said. Hesser was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, which are also felony charges.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.