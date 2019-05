NEW CANEY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a private helicopter crashed into a parking lot in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. near FM 494 and Antique Lane.

Montgomery County deputies said the pilot of the helicopter is "OK" and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

