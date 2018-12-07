PILLOW FIGHT! Firefighter dressed as Buddy the Elf brings smiles to city streets

A still image from the video posted by Brendan Edwards on Facebook showing pillow fights with passers-by.

BOSTON - A Boston firefighter decided to spread some holiday cheer by taking to the streets dressed as Buddy the Elf from the hit movie “Elf,” to pick playful pillow fights with perfect strangers.

Brendan Edwards and his brother Ryan Sullivan walked through bustling downtown Boston and challenged passers-by, quickly turning side-eyes into smiles.

The pair shared the homemade video online and it's going viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views in just days.

Pillow Fights with Strangers ft. Buddy the Elf Pillow Fights with Strangers ft. Buddy the Elf . . Music: Pennies from Heaven by Louis Prima . 🎥: Ryan Sullivan . Inspired by: BigDawsTv Angrypicnic Steven Schapiro RossCreations Posted by Brendan Edwards on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

