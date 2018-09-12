Pig brings laughter, smiles as part of pet therapy

HOUSTON - It's common to hear of dogs and cats bringing comfort and emotional support to people, but pet therapy is branching out to include other animals, such as Max, an American mini pig.

The 45-pound pink-snouted porker brought much delight to the retirement community of Parkway Place in Houston.

Max rolled into the senior living community on a red wagon to bring therapeutic benefits to those who met him. His visit was part of National Assisted Living Week, which recognizes the role assisted living plays in lives of seniors.

Max brought laughter to his new friends and helped evoke memories of their childhood.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.