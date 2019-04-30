Photos released to help find man wanted for questioning in attempted child abduction at Katy Park

KATY, Texas - Photos were released to the public in hopes someone will identify a man wanted for questioning in a possible attempted abduction at Katy Park Saturday.

The incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. in the 24900 block of Morton Road.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is investigating after a 10-year-old girl said she was approached by a man offering to help "get a bug off her shirt," officials said. When the girl avoided him, the man told her repeatedly that he wasn't going to hurt her, deputies said.

The girl's father saw the encounter as he arrived at his vehicle and the man walked back to his red Toyota Highlander that was parked nearby, deputies said. The man was heard repeating that he didn't do anything wrong, but the girl's father took a picture of the SUV as it left the parking lot, deputies said.

Parents watching their children play sports Saturday at the park were on high alert after receiving a notification on their phones of an attempted child abduction.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies described the man as white, between 40 and 50 years old, with brown hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. During the incident, the man was wearing eyeglasses and he kept stating as he was getting into his car that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Deputy constables searched the area but couldn't find the man or his vehicle. There have been no similar encounters in the area, deputies said.

Deputies said they would like to locate the man to discuss the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable's Office at 281-463-6666.

