Photos released of fugitives wanted for crimes against elderly

HOUSTON - At a news conference Wednesday, Crime Stoppers released the photos and charges of fugitives who are wanted for crimes against the elderly.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you have any information about these crimes, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston. You never have to give your name or any other identification information.

PHOTOS: Fugitives wanted for crimes against the elderly

The following fugitives are wanted as of Monday. The descriptions of their crimes were provided by police:

Desiree Barrera

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Barrera is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 78-year-old victim. During an argument, Barrera struck the victim’s arm with an unknown object to their arm causing them to bleed.

Chad Bowers

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Bowers is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 67-year-old victim. Bowers became upset when the victim asked him a question about an incident. Bowers attacked the victim in a rage. Bowers attempted to strike the victim with a lamp. Bowers then struck the victim’s jaw and top of their head with a closed fist.

Haywood Burley

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Burley is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 73-year-old victim. Burley struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, and later attempted to hit the victim with a baseball bat.

Marilyn Cajiao

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Cajiao is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 71-year-old victim. Cajiao refused to comply with the victim’s demand to leave their residence during an argument. Cajiao approached the victim and pepper-sprayed the victim in the face. Cajiao then struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Felipe Lara

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Lara is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 76-year-old victim. Lara was the passenger of a vehicle the victim was operating. During a conversation, Lara became upset with the victim while the victim was driving. Lara struck the victim’s face multiple times with an open hand and then with a closed fist at least six additional times. The victim was unable to see and was forced to stop the vehicle.

Hector Ramirez

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Ramirez is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 69-year-old victim. Ramirez did not agree with the person the victim was dating. Ramirez approached the victim while the victim was sitting inside a vehicle. Ramirez reached into the vehicle and struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.

Chante Randle

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Randle is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 79-year-old victim. During an argument, Randle placed both hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure, which impeded the victim’s breathing.

Paul Romero

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Romero is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 67-year-old victim. Romero struck the victim in the face with a closed fist during an argument.

Jacqueline Smorse

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Smorse is wanted for injuring a 65-year-old victim. Smorse had a verbal argument with the victim. Smorse grabbed the victim by their neck and threw them to the ground; the victim struck their head on the concrete and lost consciousness.

Donnell Walker

Charge: Injury To Elderly

Walker is wanted for injuring a 65-year-old victim. Walker became angry with the victim over property matters. Walker struck the victim in the head and face with his closed fist.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.