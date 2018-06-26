Photos released of 3 sought in violent Richmond home invasion

Three people being sought in connection with a violent home invasion in Richmond, Texas, are seen in these images released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on June 26, 2018.

RICHMOND, Texas - Photos were released Tuesday of three people being sought in connection with a violent home invasion in Richmond that left a man and his son injured.

The attack was reported about 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Kenton Crossing Lane near F.M. Road 1464 after the family went to an urgent care facility to seek treatment for their injuries.

Related Story

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the images were taken from surveillance video that was recorded inside the home during the nearly 40 minutes that a family of four was taken hostage.

Investigators said the video and audio helped piece together a timeline of the attack.

The home invasion started when the trio kicked down the door, investigators said. The mother is heard screaming before the group turns their attention to the father, investigators said. The group demands to know where a large sum of money is being kept, and eventually pistol-whips the father after he tells them there is no money, investigators said.

Nehls said the video shows that when the group did not get the information from the father, they torture the man’s 7-year-old son by dunking him under hot water in a bathtub. He said original reports that the boy was scalded by the water are not true, but the boy’s “chilling” screams can be heard being muffled as he is dunked.

The family went to the clinic after the attack to get help because their cellphones were stolen, Nehls said.

Investigators said one of the men was wearing a black, vintage Air Jordan sweatshirt that has the word “Jordan” written in black letters on white stripes on the sleeves.

The other man was wearing a white Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a bandana or T-shirt wrapped around his face, investigators said.

Investigators said the third man was wearing black pants with white stripes down the side and red Nike tennis shoes.

Nehls said investigators need the public’s help to solve this case.

“We will stop at nothing to apprehend these sickos,” Nehls said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in the case, Nehls said.

VIDEO: Investigators hold news conference about violent home invasion

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.