PHOTOS: Mom's maternity photo shoot celebrates her love of Texas grocery giant H-E-B

HOUSTON - A mother in Montgomery County took a different path with her recent maternity photo shoot.

Instead of frolicking in a grassy meadow somewhere, Amy Scott decided to visit Texas grocery chain H-E-B’s aisles.

Scott, who is expecting her third boy -- Harrison -- this June, decided to show off her belly bump in a place she loves, with some of the items she’d been craving throughout her pregnancy from pickles to Blue Bell ice cream.

“It has my favorite things,” Scott said of the store. “All I want to do is sit around and eat.”

PHOTOS: Mom celebrates third pregnancy with H-E-B photo shoot

Scott’s photographer, Lauren Giles, of Studio154, cleared the photo shoot with the H-E-B manager at the Creekside Park location in The Woodlands. Scott said he was fine with it, as long as she paid for anything she ate during the shoot.

“It turned out really cute and I was really pleased,” Scott said. “We laughed our way through the whole store. It was a really fun day.”

Scott said she and her photographer tried to avoid disturbing the other H-E-B customers during the shoot, but did see a few people shoot them a few weird looks and heard a few giggles.

As a mother of two boys – Henry, 5, and Hudson, 4, Scott said it’s important to have a sense of humor.

Scott said she was hoping for a girl this time around, but loves being a boy mom.

“They keep things interesting, that’s for sure,” she said. “Boys love their mamas. They drive me crazy, but they melt my heart.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.