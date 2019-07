HOUSTON - Who let the dogs out?

NRG Center has been taken over by man's best friend. It's part of the 42nd annual Houston World Series of Dog Shows.

The family-friendly event offered entertainment and education for people and their pets. There are performances and contests like flyball, canine musical freestyle, grooming, obedience and even dog-breed seminars.

Check out some of the doggone cute photos from the event:

