PHOTOS: 25-year journey of Saint Arnold Brewing Company

HOUSTON - The Saint Arnold Brewing Company is celebrating its 25th anniversary Saturday.

In celebration, the brewing company is treating the community by throwing a free party full of entertainment and live music. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Saint Arnold at 2000 Lyons Ave.

But before you head out, we are walking you down memory lane to show you how Saint Arnold Brewing Company looked through its 25 years of being in business.

Brewery in early 1994:

Prepping the warehouse at 2522 Fairway Park Drive

Original conception art

Original conception art

Saint Arnold mid-1994:

One of the first tests of the Amber Ale bottle.

The old delivery truck before and after.

The old brewhouse when it was brand new.... and clean!

The old brewhouse when it was brand new and clean.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company founders in 1995:

Brock and Kevin Bartol.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company in 1996:

Legendary beer writer Michael Jackson visits the old brewery.

The brewery's old bottle filler.

Saturday's touring at Saint Arnold Brewing Company in 2009:

Opening and ribbon cutting of current Saint Arnold Brewing Company:

