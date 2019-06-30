PHOTOS: 2019 AsiaFest attracts dozens from Houston area

HOUSTON - The 2019 AsiaFest was held Saturday at the Asia Society Texas Center. Dozens across the Houston area gathered to learn more about different Asian culture.

The free event allowed people to get to know Asian dances, foods, clothes, art and to watch music performances. Several vendors sold art and gifts from Asian cultures. There was also a costume contest where participates 18 years old and up dressed up as their favorite family-friendly, Asian pop culture characters.

Here are several photos from this year's event:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.