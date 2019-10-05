Photo recap: Thousands flood downtown Houston for Komen Race for the Cure

WASHINGTON - JUNE 4: In this handout photo, Thousands crowded the streets during the annual Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation National Race for the Cure on June 4, 2005 in Washington, DC. The race is a fundraiser to raise money for…

HOUSTON - Saturday morning, thousands of pink-clad cancer patients, survivors, family members and supporters, including members of the KPRC 2 crew, packed into Sam Houston Park for the 29th Annual Komen Houston Race for the Cure. The majority of the funds raised through the event will help fund breast health screenings, treatment and education.

Did you miss out on the fun? Enjoy these race images from the comfort of your home.

Thousands show their support:

We are underway! Shout out to all our survivors at the #hourace4thecure 🎀🌟💕 Posted by Susan G. Komen Houston on Saturday, October 5, 2019

KPRC 2's Khambrel Marshall was in the thick of it this morning:

Komen Race for cure is under way! Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Saturday, October 5, 2019

KPRC's Derrick Shore got in on the action:

Susan G. Komen Susan G. Komen Houston Posted by KPRC2 Derrick Shore on Saturday, October 5, 2019

Everyone's a winner:

You did it! We could not do it with out you! We all do it together! #hourace4thecure #komenhouston 🎀🌟💕 Posted by Susan G. Komen Houston on Saturday, October 5, 2019

