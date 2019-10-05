News

Photo recap: Thousands flood downtown Houston for Komen Race for the Cure

By Briana Zamora-Nipper - Community Associate Producer
WASHINGTON - JUNE 4: In this handout photo, Thousands crowded the streets during the annual Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation National Race for the Cure on June 4, 2005 in Washington, DC. The race is a fundraiser to raise money for…

HOUSTON - Saturday morning, thousands of pink-clad cancer patients, survivors, family members and supporters, including members of the KPRC 2 crew, packed into Sam Houston Park for the 29th Annual Komen Houston Race for the Cure. The majority of the funds raised through the event will help fund breast health screenings, treatment and education.

Did you miss out on the fun? Enjoy these race images from the comfort of your home.

Thousands show their support: 

KPRC 2's Khambrel Marshall was in the thick of it this morning:

KPRC's Derrick Shore got in on the action:


Everyone's a winner:

