Photo of aggravated robbery suspect found on victim's iCloud account, police say

HOUSTON - A man was assaulted during an aggravated robbery in Houston's Northside on April 23 and police are searching for the man they said is responsible for the crime.

Around 10:30 a.m. that day, police said the victim saw a man trespassing on his property and burglarizing one of his vehicles in the 500 block of West Sunnyside Street.

The victim approached the man and took several photos of him on his phone, police said. The suspect then assaulted the victim, knocked him unconscious and took his phone, according to police. He suffered bruising and swelling to one of his eyes and several scrapes to his hands and knees.

When the victim regained consciousness, he was not able to recall what led to his hospitalization, police said.

A photo of the suspect was found on the victim's iCloud account.

The suspect is described as Hispanic and in his early 30s. He described by police as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds with dark-colored hair. He was driving a green Dodge Ram truck, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app, Crime Stoppers Houston. All tipsters remain anonymous.

