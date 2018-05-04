Petition to put equal pay for Houston firefighters on ballot approved

HOUSTON - A petition that calls for a ballot measure to decide whether Houston firefighters should be paid the same as the city’s police officers has been approved, according to the firefighters union.

The petition with more than 25,000 signatures was submitted last year, but it was not until a judge handed down a ruling in March that the petition was reviewed and verified.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association have asked city leaders to increase pay for firefighters to mirror the pay of equivalent ranks at the Houston Police Department. On average, firefighter trainees make about $14,000 less annually than police officer cadets.

The firefighter union said Thursday that the city’s secretary verified 20,228 of the signatures on the petition, meaning the issue of pay parity must now be put to the voters.

Union leaders said they are urging city leaders to put the issue on the upcoming November ballot, but the City Council will make that decision.

