Contagious measles patient connected flights at Hobby Airport, officials say

HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department said a North Texas resident who recently connected flights in Houston possibly exposed passengers to the virus on the planes.

The patient was contagious at the time of the flights, on Aug. 21 and 22, at Hobby Airport.

Officials said the traveler did not leave the airport and remained in waiting areas inside the airport for about an hour each day.

Here are the flights the passenger was on:

Tuesday, Aug. 21:

Flight 5: From Dallas Love to Houston Hobby

Flight 9: From Houston Hobby to Harlingen

Wednesday, Aug. 22:

Flight 665: From Harlingen to Houston Hobby

Flight 44: From Houston Hobby to Dallas Love

The health department is directly contacting passengers who may have been exposed to the virus.

“People at the airport are at a much lower risk of exposure than passengers on the flights with the patient,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department Local Health Authority. “That’s why our focus is on directly contacting the passengers to notify them of the risk, inquire about their vaccination status and make sure they monitor for symptoms and seek medical attention if necessary.”

The health department said symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A person who develops systems of measles should contact their medical provider. Passengers exposed to this patient may develop symptoms as late as Sept. 12.

“This serves as a reminder about the importance of proper vaccination,” Persse said. “The vaccine is safe and effective.”

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

