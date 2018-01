HOUSTON - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in southeast Houston on Tuesday night.

The person was struck around 7:45 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway near the Dixie Farm Road exit, just outside Beltway 8.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, but it is not clear if they are facing any charges.

