HOUSTON - A person was shot while inside a Yellow Cab in Montrose Monday, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 p.m. outside a Kroger's parking lot in the 3000 block of Montrose Boulevard.

The person's condition is unknown. Police said the gunman fled in a black sedan.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

