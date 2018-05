HOUSTON - One person was shot Thursday at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the La Esencia apartments in the 300 block of Vista Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.



