ROSENBURG, Texas - A person was injured during a shooting Friday after a verbal altercation, Rosenburg police said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. on Bridle Path and Pecan Park Drive.

Police said a 22-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Police said a verbal altercation broke out before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's identity has not been released.

