HOUSTON - A person was killed in an HOV lane on Interstate 45 southbound at Richey Road when a vehicle struck a pedestrian Friday night, officials said.

The accident was reported at 6:20 p.m.

It is unknown who the deceased person is at this time. Traffic was diverted at Kuykendahl Road.

Fatality motor vehicle accident investigation in Harris County at IH 45 south bound at Richey Rd. Traffic backed up into Montgomery County. pic.twitter.com/apBQ6bzefR — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) December 29, 2018

