Son arrested for arson after setting couch on fire, mother burned in Channelview, police say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - The 25-year-old son of a burn victim was arrested in connection with a house fire early Saturday morning, family told KPRC.

The arrest comes after a fire broke out at a family home in the 16000 block of Red Oak Street in Channelview, investigators said.

The victim, identified by family as Darlene Vasquez, was able to escape from her bedroom window with her husband and her son's 15-year-old friend.

Vasquez suffered burns on 30 percent of her body, but is expected to survive, investigators said. She was taken to Memorial Hermann by ambulance, investigators said.

Louis Velasquez was charged with arson after he used an open flame to set a couch on fire, police said.

Arson investigators continue to investigate the scene Saturday morning.

