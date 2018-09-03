Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Eastex Freeway near GRB

Officers block the southbound side of the Eastex Freeway in Downtown Houston after a fatal crash on Sept. 3, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman died Monday after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 Eastex Freeway in Downtown Houston.

The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at Texas Street.

Houston police said the inbound side of the freeway is closed in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center while investigators were at the scene. Those lanes reopened about 5:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear why the woman was walking on the freeway.

"It's a very unusual place for her to be," said Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson. "It is an elevated portion of the freeway. No idea what she was doing on the freeway."

KPRC2’s Sofia Ojeda reported seeing a car that appeared to be broken down near the scene.

