Person freed from pickup after serious northeast Harris County crash

CROSBY, Texas - Crews freed a person Thursday who was trapped in a pickup after a serious crash in northeast Harris County.

The crash was reported about 6:50 a.m. on Crosby Lynchburg Road near Floyd Road.

Video from Sky 2 showed that a tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash, and the road was closed in the area.

Life Flight has been called to the scene. About 7:30 a.m., crews loaded the person taken from the pickup into the helicopter.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.



