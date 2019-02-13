Surveillance video released of deadly shooting on TC Jester

HOUSTON - Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a shooting of a person whose body was found along a northwest Houston street earlier this week.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. Monday on T.C. Jester Boulevard near Holder Forest Drive.

Houston police said the victim, who family members identified as 58-year-old Magdaleno Reyes Escobar, appears to have been shot. Residents in the area told KPRC2 that they heard a single gunshot and saw a body on the ground.

Family Photo Magdaleno Reyes Escobar is seen in this undated family photo provided to KPRC2 on Feb. 12, 2019.

Video from SKY 2 showed the victim's body was located on a sidewalk near an apartment complex. Investigators said it appeared the victim was working on a car before he was killed.

The surveillance video shows the suspect's vehicle, a gray Camry with Texas license plate HHT-1888, in the upper left-hand corner pulling into the intersection when at least one suspect gets out of the vehicles and runs off screen.

Sgt. Anthony Turner said the Camry pulled up and the passenger started firing shots and took off just as a Houston police mobility unit pulled up.

The suspect can then be seen running back to the vehicle and getting into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Camry was later found near the 3900 block of Creekmount and police discovered it had been reported as stolen, police said.

Escobar's family members said they are devastated. They said the father of two was making car repairs on his wife's vehicle when he was gunned down.

"My uncle was absolutely a kindhearted soul," said Escobar's niece, Arlett Escobar. "It was a senseless act. Just took one shot to take his life away and change ours forever."

The family said they want the suspects off the streets so no other families have to experience their grief.

"Knowing that they are breathing and he is not, and they made a decision that forever changed his life without a second thought is absolutely devastating," Arlett Escobar said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

