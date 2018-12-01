People paying their respects at the home of George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON - Since the announcement of the death of former president George H.W. Bush, the Houston community is mourning and paying their respects outside the Bush home in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Bush was a man people looked up to as a role model, World War II Naval aviator, an oil pioneer and much more. In his neighborhood, people knew him as a husband, a good neighbor, and a kind citizen.

The community has been laying tokens of love outside the home and cherishing their memories of Bush.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.