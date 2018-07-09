People claim man took money for vehicles that were never delivered

ALIEF, Texas - One man works as a firefighter and the other two are plumbers, but for these three people, every dollar counts.

They thought they found a good deal on used vehicles at an auction. The seller took their money, but hasn't delivered the cars.

As it turns out, the seller has a long criminal history.

The hard-working people are convinced they put their trust in the wrong man, and are fearful they'll never see their money again.

Gilbert Ramirez is a Houston firefighter who runs a small plumbing company on the side.

Last December, a friend introduced him to Kendrick Demas, who claimed to work for an auto auction company. Demas offered to supply him with vehicles for his business at a great price.

"He had no problem giving me his driver's license or taking pictures, so I felt at ease to continue," Ramirez said.

Ramirez has receipts for more than $100,000 he paid to Demas for about a dozen vans, dump trucks and other vehicles, but he has yet to see any of them.

"I feel like I got taken," he said.

Two of his employees also ordered cars from Demas. Ernie Beard said he paid $1,500 for a used Nissan.

"I got taken for a ride. I lost a lot of money that I don't have," Beard said.

Edward and Theresa Robinson said they gave Demas $3,000 as down payment on a car and a truck.

"He would call and talk like everything was fine, but I never got the product," Theresa said.

What none of the victims knew then is that Demas has a long criminal history that includes multiple arrests for felony theft and two trips to state prison.

None of the victims have seen him since paying for the cars, but he's kept in touch by phone, assuring them they'd either be getting their money or their vehicles any day now.

KPRC2 reached him by phone Monday.

"They made deals with you for more than $100,000 worth of vehicles, and they haven't seen the first vehicle, so what's up with that?" KPRC2 reporter Phil Archer asked Demas.

"I don't know nothing you're talking about right now," Demas responded.

Ramirez, Beard and the Robinsons don't expect to see their money again, or their vehicles.

The Robinsons have filed a civil suit to try to get their money back.

Ramirez wants to file criminal charges, and he said he's talking to police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.