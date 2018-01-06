News

People can't stop watching man chop massive bunch of cilantro

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - A video of a man chopping cilantro is gaining momentum on Twitter.

In just two days, the video already has close to 3.5 million views.

Rebecca Castaneda posted the video to her Twitter account Wednesday with the caption: “So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro.”

