People across US flock to Maine church to offer Bush family support

Images from St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine, following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Even in the cold and rain, people are making a point to stop and sign the visitor book at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine, in the wake of President George H.W. Bush’s death at 94.

President Bush's mother and father were married at the church.

Since neither the church nor parsonage were prepped for winter, the church is closed this time of year. It was opened specially to allow people to pay respects to President Bush and say a prayer for the family.

Some of the comments read, "God bless the Bush family," and "Prayers for the Bush family." The book has entries from people from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Plymouth, Massachusetts, Canton, Georgia, and Ashford, Alabama; among others.





