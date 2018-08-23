Pence discusses plans for moon return at Johnson Space Center

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Aug. 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence will speak Thursday about America’s plan to return to the moon during a visit to the Johnson Space Center.

Pence’s speech started about 12:45 p.m. This story will be updated soon with more details and video of his speech.

Thursday’s speech by the vice president comes after he spent Wednesday in Rockport, Texas, to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

He arrived Wednesday evening in Houston, and later, he surprised a room full of veterans during the fifth annual Honor Houston Heroes ceremony.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.