Pedestrian killed after being struck during chain-reaction crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a motorcycle during a chain reaction crash, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on Highway 249 and Seton Lake Drive.

Officials said the incident started when a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle and the motorcycle which then fatally struck the pedestrian. Officials said the vehicle that started the crash fled the scene.

The motorist's condition is unknown. No identities have been released

The scene is under investigation.

