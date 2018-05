HOUSTON - A person was killed Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing I-610 North Loop, Houston police said.

The incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. on 610 North Loop at I-45 north entrance ramp.

Police said three people ran across the freeway and one person was hit and killed.

The freeway was closed for hours as police investigated the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

